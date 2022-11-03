PAK vs SA: Babar Azam Brutally Trolled After Another Failure, Fans Say ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’
Babar Azam (Image Source: Twitter)

Sydney: Pakistan and South Africa are locking horns at Adelaide Cricket Ground in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup. This is a must-win game for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Meanwhile, South Africa would also like to win this game at all costs because a loss would mean that they will have to beat the Netherlands in their final game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in Sydney. However, they got off to a horrible start as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in the first over. Mohammad Haris played a few shots but failed to make big. There was a lot of expectations from Babar Azam but the Pakistan skipper endured yet another poor outing and was dismissed for 15-ball 6.

As soon as Babar’s wicket fell, fans started trolling him on social media.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are 103-5 in the 14th over. The Men in Green were rattled early on but Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz revived the innings. Nawaz was run out after playing a cameo of 28 runs. Pakistan will be eyeing a score of around 150 to make a match out of it.