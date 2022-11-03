Sydney: Pakistan and South Africa are locking horns at Adelaide Cricket Ground in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup. This is a must-win game for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Meanwhile, South Africa would also like to win this game at all costs because a loss would mean that they will have to beat the Netherlands in their final game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in Sydney. However, they got off to a horrible start as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in the first over. Mohammad Haris played a few shots but failed to make big. There was a lot of expectations from Babar Azam but the Pakistan skipper endured yet another poor outing and was dismissed for 15-ball 6.

As soon as Babar’s wicket fell, fans started trolling him on social media.

Babar Azam wagon wheel in This World Cup pic.twitter.com/cYGCfUgxL8 Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam in 2022 T20is In Bilateral/Tri series 13 innings,543 runs,54.30 avg,136 SR In Tournaments 10 innings,82 runs,8.20 avg,92 SR Stat Credit – @Shebas_10dulkar pic.twitter.com/H4TAtgjdvi Aslam (@43and49allout) November 3, 2022

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls??? #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/k5pQglBaEY TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan are 103-5 in the 14th over. The Men in Green were rattled early on but Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz revived the innings. Nawaz was run out after playing a cameo of 28 runs. Pakistan will be eyeing a score of around 150 to make a match out of it.