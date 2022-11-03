<strong>Sydney:</strong> Pakistan and South Africa are locking horns at Adelaide Cricket Ground in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup. This is a must-win game for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Meanwhile, South Africa would also like to win this game at all costs because a loss would mean that they will have to beat the Netherlands in their final game. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in Sydney. However, they got off to a horrible start as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in the first over. Mohammad Haris played a few shots but failed to make big. There was a lot of expectations from Babar Azam but the Pakistan skipper endured yet another poor outing and was dismissed for 15-ball 6. <p></p> <p></p>As soon as Babar's wicket fell, fans started trolling him on social media. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Greatest song ever on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BabarAzam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BabarAzam</a> ? <a href="https://t.co/rz9WFxLwq9">pic.twitter.com/rz9WFxLwq9</a></p> <p></p> Adi (@WintxrfelIViz) <a href="https://twitter.com/WintxrfelIViz/status/1588088552919007232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Babar Azam wagon wheel in This World Cup <a href="https://t.co/cYGCfUgxL8">pic.twitter.com/cYGCfUgxL8</a></p> <p></p> Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) <a href="https://twitter.com/Melbourne__82/status/1588088624666402816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Babar azam in this world cup:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvsSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvsSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/nITXC8D8b0">pic.twitter.com/nITXC8D8b0</a></p> <p></p> Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) <a href="https://twitter.com/theprayagtiwari/status/1588093889860493318?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="qme"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BabarAzam%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BabarAzam?</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/crickettwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#crickettwitter</a> <a href="https://t.co/rBJAXo9GED">pic.twitter.com/rBJAXo9GED</a></p> <p></p> Professor ngl ?? (@GaurangBhardwa1) <a href="https://twitter.com/GaurangBhardwa1/status/1588085581414039552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Babar Azam in 2022 T20is</p> <p></p>In Bilateral/Tri series <p></p>13 innings,543 runs,54.30 avg,136 SR <p></p> <p></p>In Tournaments <p></p>10 innings,82 runs,8.20 avg,92 SR <p></p> <p></p>Stat Credit - <a href="https://twitter.com/Shebas_10dulkar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Shebas_10dulkar</a> <a href="https://t.co/H4TAtgjdvi">pic.twitter.com/H4TAtgjdvi</a> <p></p> <p></p> Aslam (@43and49allout) <a href="https://twitter.com/43and49allout/status/1588094840935714818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>' <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cometh the hour, cometh the man. <p></p>Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls??? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/k5pQglBaEY">pic.twitter.com/k5pQglBaEY</a></p> <p></p> TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) <a href="https://twitter.com/TukTuk_Academy/status/1588086622444474368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Pakistan are 103-5 in the 14th over. The Men in Green were rattled early on but Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz revived the innings. Nawaz was run out after playing a cameo of 28 runs. Pakistan will be eyeing a score of around 150 to make a match out of it.