Dream11 Team Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Test PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka have come to Pakistan to play two Test matches. The Test series will form part of the inaugural 2019 21 ICC World Test Championship. It is the first time in ten years that Test cricket is being played in Pakistan. The first Test match finished in a draw, with significant amounts of play lost to rain and bad light. Pakistan’s Abid Ali scored an unbeaten 109 to become the first male cricketer to score a century on debut in a Test and ODI match.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will take place at 9:45 AM (IST).

Time: 10:15 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (C), Abid Ali, Dimuth Karunaratne (VC), Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Azhar Ali, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Lahiru Kumara

PAK vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Usman Shinwari/Imran Khan/Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal/Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya/Lakshan Sandakan/Asitha Fernando

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Babar Azam, Angelo Mathews

Vice-captain Options: Dimuth Karunaratne, Abid Ali

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Fawad Alam

