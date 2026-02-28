add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

yash.chauhan

By Yash Chauhan

Last Updated on - February 28, 2026 6:39 PM IST

Pakistan (Playing XI)

Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka (Playing XI)

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Here's what Salman Agha said after the toss

Massive opportunity. We need to bat well, bowl well and field well and everything will be fine. We need to put up a good total and try and restrict them. Sometimes it can be tough and sometimes it can be easy, it’s a mixed feeling knowing what we need to do. We got three changes.

Here's what Dasun Shanaka said after the toss
We gonna bowl first. It is a good pitch and later on there might be dew as well. We need to do the basics right, we need to make it right in all three departments tonight. Win or lose, they always support us and it is a good motivation for us. 2 changes for us.
TOSS

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Yash Chauhan this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

 

