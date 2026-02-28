This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
Massive opportunity. We need to bat well, bowl well and field well and everything will be fine. We need to put up a good total and try and restrict them. Sometimes it can be tough and sometimes it can be easy, it’s a mixed feeling knowing what we need to do. We got three changes.