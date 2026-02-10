This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Farhan leads with fifty after early wickets
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo.
Pakistan are 85 for 2 after 10 overs, maintaining a good run rate of 8.42. Sahibzada Farhan leads the charge with a blazing half-century, while Babar Azam is yet to get going on 10 from 13.
Sahibzada Farhan reached his fifty with an aggressive display, scoring 51 runs off just 27 balls so far.His powerful strokeplay and quick scoring are anchoring Pakistan’s innings brilliantly at this stage.
Another shock for Pakistan as skipper Salman Ali Agha departs for just one run, caught by Shayan Jagangir off Shadley van Schalkwyk’s delivery.
Big setback for Pakistan as star opener Saim Ayub is dismissed, caught by Saurabh Netravalkar off Shadley van Schalkwyk’s delivery. PAK at 54/1 after 5 overs.
Pakistan are off to a flying start at 38/0 after 4 overs, cruising at a run rate of 9.5. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are in full control early on.
Shaheen Afridi became the seventh Pakistani cricketer to play 100 T20 Internationals, the highest number achieved by players from any single country. At 25 years and 310 days, he is the second-youngest player to reach the milestone, behind only Shadab Khan, who was 25 years and 239 days old at the time of his 100th T20I appearance.
Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan have come out to continue the innings for Pakistan. Saurabh Netravalkar is ready with the bowl.
The USA famously stunned Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage encounter, a Super Over defeat that led to Pakistan’s early exit from that tournament. Now, in the 2026 edition, Pakistan will be eager to settle the score and avoid another upset when they face the USA in Colombo on Tuesday.
Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed
Andries Gous(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar
“We’ve got one change. Usman Tariq is playing. Salman Mirza is unfortunately missing out. We wanted to give Usman a game. I think he’s a match-winner and a trump card for us, so we want to use him. I think we all know there are things we need to improve. We’ve sat down and talked about that, and I’m hoping we’ll be much better today. We’ve been playing really good cricket over the last few months, and we just want to continue playing good cricket every single day,” Salman Agha said.
“We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good batting track and there’s a consistent breeze here, so once we know the target, it will be easy for us to chase it down. We have two changes. Ali Khan is still injured, so Adil comes in place of him. Sai misses out and Jahangir comes in. I think we played a lot of good cricket. There were a lot of positives from that game.
One thing we discussed is that when we want to win against good teams, it’s important that we do well with both bat and ball. So the focus will be doing well in both departments in this game. We had a great game. First time playing against Pakistan, and the way we played was great to see. Everyone gave their effort, and we want to take confidence and motivation from that game and do well today,” Monank said.
This is the third game to be played at this venue, and it will be a fresh pitch. What we’ve seen here at the SSC is extra bounce, which has surprised everyone. When we compare across all venues, this has had the most bounce, which is unusual. Usually, red-soil pitches like Mumbai give you the most bounce. I think, will be back to usual SSC conditions. They won’t need to worry about what happened in the previous game, with batters getting out to shorter balls or the extra bounce. They reached out and tried to take the ball on the front foot, thinking it would bounce around waist height, but they committed far too much. Pull back a little, pick the length. Same amount of grass – three millimetres on offer. Nicely rolled in, and hence it looks a lot better. It’s back to usual batting conditions. You’ll hit through the line, more runs on offer. Batting first or batting second really doesn’t matter. It comes down to what you do out here. I’d say 175 if you bat first – it comes on nicely for the batsman. – Russel Arnold, Ramiz Raj.
