PAK-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Women vs: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 5th T20I Of Tri-Series, In Bready Cricket Club, Bready

PAK-W vs AU-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 5th T20I

PAK-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Women vs Australia Women

Pakistan Women vs Australia Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 5th T20I of Tri-Series, In Bready Cricket Club, Bready

TOSS: The match toss between Pakistan Women & Australia Women will take place at 8:00 PM IST

Start Time: 8:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready

PAK-W vs AU-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (c), Meg Lanning (vc), Bismah Maroof, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Tahlia McGrath, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

PAK-W vs AU-W Probable XI

Pakistan: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.