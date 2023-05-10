Pakistan Agrees To Tour India For ODI World Cup - Report...

New Delhi: Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the ODI World Cup despite a lot of doubts over the hosting of Asia Cup. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has softened his stand and agreed to come to India to play the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. BCCI and PCB are locked in a tussle over Asia Cup 2023, set to be staged in Pakistan. However, BCCI are pushing for a change in venue as team India won't tour Pakistan for the gala event. PCB proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup where India's matches can be played outside Pakistan but the member countries and ACC rejected the proposal. As per reports, Asia Cup is set to be moved out of Pakistan and will be played in Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.

England To Clash With New Zealand in Opening Clash

The report further suggests that England will lock horns against New Zealand in the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023. The first and last match of the WC 2023 is likely to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.