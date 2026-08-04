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Pakistan appoint former South African legend Mike Smith as batting coach amid Test struggles

Pakistan appoint former South African legend Mike Smith as batting coach amid Test struggles. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 04, 2026, 08:24 AM IST

Published On Aug 04, 2026, 08:24 AM IST

Last UpdatedAug 04, 2026, 08:24 AM IST

Pakistan appoint Mike Smith as batting coach

Pakistan appoint Mike Smith as batting coach

To solve their consistent batting woes, Pakistan have appointed former South African first-class cricketer Mike Smith as the batting coach of the national Test team ahead of their next assignment against England, replacing Test star Asad Shafiq.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to officially announce the appointment a few days before the team’s upcoming Test series against England, a report in Telecom Asia Sport said on Monday. “Smith applied for the post of batting coach after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) advertised the post and he will take charge on Pakistan’s tour of England,” sources told www.telecomasia.net on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan appoint Mike Smith amid historic run of overseas Test defeats

The report said Shafiq’s role as batting coach was criticised as he was also a member of the men’s and women’s selection committee besides being the head of PCB’s academy in Karachi. “Shafiq was wearing four caps and his role as batting coach was a diversion for him as well as ineffective,” said sources.

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Pakistan has had frequent changes in the team management with Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Andrew Puttick and Shafiq serving in the post in the last three years, the report added. “PCB advertisement did not attract more than five applications as foreigners see the post in Pakistan team as short-lived for the reason of frequent changes,” sources were quoted as saying in the report.

New batting coach Mike Smith faces immediate challenge after Pakistan’s Test slump

Smith is a Level 4-qualified coach and a former South African first-class cricketer. He has previously worked with Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), gaining valuable experience within Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure.

Pakistan’s batting has been failing in Test matches as they have lost eight successive Tests abroad, the worst sequence in their history, the report said.

Pakistan failed to chase a modest 211-run target in the first Test against the West Indies at Tarouba last week and faces their first series defeat against the West Indies in 26 years, the report added.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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