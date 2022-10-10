Pakistan At T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, Match Details, Squads And Schedule PDF Download

Pakistan is all set to compete under the leadership of Babar Azam. They are currently competing in a triangular series with New Zealand and Bangladesh. Pakistan lost a seven-match T20 home series against England before this in the build-up.

The biggest concern for Pakistan would be their out-of-form middle order and currently inconsistent skipper Babar Azam. Mohammad Rizwan, the no.1 T20I batter is the only silver lining as he is consistently playing match-winning knocks for his side. Pakistan would play two warm-up games before their super-12 opener against arch rivals India

PAKISTAN’s SCHEDULE FOR T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Date Match Venue Time 17th October Warm-up vs England Gabba – Brisbane 1:30 PM 19th October Warm-up vs Afghanistan Gabba – Brisbane 8:30 AM 23rd October Vs India MCG – Melbourne 1:30 PM 27th October Vs Group B Winner Optus Stadium – Burswood 4:30 PM 30th October Vs Group A Runner-up Optus Stadium – Burswood 12:30 PM 3rd November Vs South Africa SCG – Sydney 1:30 PM 6th November Vs Bangladesh Oval – Adelaide 9:30 AM

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Pakistan’s Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

You can download the PDF of Pakistan’s schedule at T20 World Cup here