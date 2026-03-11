Pakistan-born cricketer’s BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah bowling strength, says…

Pakistan-born cricketer makes big claim about star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah after his great performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Team India defeated New Zealand in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmadabad.

Team India creates history in the T20 World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue registered an iconic victory in the T20 World Cup history as they thrashed their well-known rivals New Zealand by a very big margin. Not only this, Team India also created history in T20 World Cup history as they won back-to-back tournament, the last time they beat South Africa in 2024, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Jasprit Bumrah shines with the ball in the T20 World Cup 2026 final

However, in the final match of the tournament against New Zealand, star Indian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Jasprit Bumrah showcased a great bowling performance. Bumrah’s exceptional bowling proved one more time why he is considered as the game changer. Speaking about his performance, he took four important wickets in the clash and was honored with the “Player of the Match” award.

UAE pacer’s big claim about Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling performance

Reflecting on his bowling and unique variations, former Pakistan-born UAE bowler Zahoor Khan made a big claim as he said that he helped Jasprit Bumrah to learn and execute the slower deliveries. Not only this, he also stated that, during the time of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2019, Zahoor was a net bowler for the Mumbai Indians team ,and he helped Bumrah to develop his strategies and techniques.

â€œLet me tell you a story. Bumrah used to bowl slower balls before, but with normal action. In one of the matches in Abu Dhabi, he, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter-Nile conceded a lot of runs. The IPL was happening in September that year. In September, in the UAE, it’s 50 degrees. It’s very hot. You can’t even hold the ball properly at night because it gets wet.â€

â€œSo Mumbai Indians called me, I did quarantine for 6 days, went to practice on the 7th day. I was with the team that night. Zaheer Khan and Robin Singh knew me because I did a maiden over in T10 league. I bowled the first one yorker and next five deliveries were slower ones. So we were sitting together, Bumrah came and sat in front of the table, Rohit Sharma came and sat there, I was sitting there, I was watching,â€ Zahoor added.

Zahoor recalls his time in Mumbai Indians

â€œI said, in the same action, in the same grip. He said, how is this possible? I said, I’ll tell you in practice. He said, okay you have to tell me your grip in the next practice. I said, okay. When the practice came, I was bowling. Shane Bond was the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians. And Mahela Jayawardene was standing behind the nets. So I came and did a slower bouncer. It beat the batsman. Shane Bond said, what is your grip? Do you bowl off-cutters? I said, no, it’s the same grip.â€

â€œHe said show me, I threw it like this and then two or three slower balls. So he told Jayawardene that this is a new thing in cricket. He said, â€˜Look how good he bowls the slower balls, in the same action and arm speed. So after a day or two, I was bowling with Bumrah. So he said, Paaji, what is your grip, show me. So I showed him, it’s the same. I threw it like this, it has to come in the same action. So he bowled and said, ‘this is the next level thing.’ I mean, I’m a player for UAE right now and he’s a world-class bowler. So I really liked that thing that he’s such a big star and he was asking me,â€ Zahoor concluded.

