IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss Sri Lanka T20Is, Here’s why PCB approved it

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss Sri Lanka T20Is, Here’s why PCB approved it

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana will not play the T20I series against Sri Lanka, but the reason behind the PCB's decision could surprise many fans. Here's what happened.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST

Published On Jul 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST

Fatima Sana to Miss Sri Lanka T20Is for Women's Hundred

Fatima Sana to Miss Sri Lanka T20Is

Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana is set for another major milestone in her career after receiving permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take part in this year’s Women’s Hundred. While she will continue to lead Pakistan in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, the all-rounder will miss the T20I leg of the tour to join Birmingham Phoenix in England.

Also Read: Indian star joins Mooney, Wyatt-Hodge in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Fatima Sana to join Birmingham Phoenix after ODI series

The PCB has allowed Sana to leave for England after the completion of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which is part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

The Pakistan captain will remain with the squad for all three ODIs before travelling directly from Hambantota to England following the final match on July 28.

As a result, Sana will not feature in the T20I series against Sri Lanka but is expected to be available for Birmingham Phoenix after missing only their opening two matches in the Women’s Hundred.

Historic Women’s Hundred contract for Pakistan captain

Last month, Sana became the first Pakistan women’s cricketer to secure a contract in the Women’s Hundred.

Birmingham Phoenix signed the 24-year-old through the competition’s wildcard draft as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Lucy Hamilton.

The opportunity marks another significant step in Sana’s growing career as she continues to establish herself among the world’s leading all-rounders.

Strong T20 World Cup performance boosted Sana reputation

Sana heads into the Women’s Hundred on the back of an outstanding ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Although Pakistan managed just one victory during the tournament, the skipper was one of the standout performers with both bat and ball.

She finished as the tournament’s leading fast bowler with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.95. Her tally also made her the joint second-highest wicket-taker alongside Australia captain Sophie Molineux, while India’s N. Shree Charani finished as the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

One of Sana’s best performances came against South Africa, where she smashed an unbeaten 55 off 38 balls before returning figures of 3/16 to almost guide Pakistan to victory.

Third overseas franchise opportunity for Sana

The Women’s Hundred will be Sana’s third overseas franchise tournament.

She previously represented Barbados Royals in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League in 2022 before playing for Canterbury Magicians during New Zealand’s Women’s Super Smash in the 2023-24 season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB approved Sana’s participation in the Women’s Hundred to help the Pakistan captain gain valuable experience in one of the biggest women’s franchise competitions in world cricket.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

PCB draws the line: Skip domestic cricket, risk you contract

PCB draws the line: Skip domestic cricket, risk you contract
Big trouble for Pakistan Women as they are fined for slow over rate after heavy defeat to India

Big trouble for Pakistan Women as they are fined for slow over rate after heavy defeat to India
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana reacts after defeat to India in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana reacts after defeat to India in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur hails THESE stars after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur hails THESE stars after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Latest News

'Hope there was communication': Ajinkya on Samson's Zimbabwe omission

Irfan Pathan's MASSIVE advice to Vaibhav before third T20I vs ENG

'We fear no one': Egypt coach sends bold message to Messi's Argentina

MS Dhoni honoured by FIFA World Cup 2026

Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away

BIG trouble for Team India, as Sooryavanshi is hit by a ball during practice session

Editor's Pick

Irfan Pathan identifies the biggest test for India’s youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of third T20I vs England

Irfan Pathan identifies the biggest test for India’s youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of third T20I vs England
BCCI announces India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Samson DROPPED, Sooryavanshi retained, four earn maiden call-ups

BCCI announces India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Samson DROPPED, Sooryavanshi retained, four earn maiden call-ups
MS Dhoni’s CSK star replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for India vs England ODIs

MS Dhoni’s CSK star replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for India vs England ODIs
BCCI finally responds to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut delay debate, defends Gambhir & Iyer’s decision

BCCI finally responds to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut delay debate, defends Gambhir & Iyer’s decision
WATCH: Dasun Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls in MLC 2026

WATCH: Dasun Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls in MLC 2026
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…