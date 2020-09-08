Pakistan Cricket Also Deserves Support From Other Countries: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan cricket coach Misbah-ul-Haq urged more nations to tour the country, saying Monday the sport needs "mutual support" to recover from the coronavirus crisis. His appeal comes just a week after Pakistan finished a tour of England, where they played three Tests and as many Twenty20 internationals in empty stadiums. <p></p> <p></p>During the trip the squad spent two months in a bio-secure environment after several players tested positive for Covid-19 before the trip. <p></p> <p></p>Even before the pandemic, Pakistan struggled to attract touring teams after militants attacked the Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009. <p></p> <p></p>Security has improved, however, and last year Pakistan squared off against Sri Lanka in what was its first home Test in a decade. Misbah said he hoped teams such as England would consider travelling to Pakistan as global sport slowly returns following months of inactivity. <p></p> <p></p>"Our tour to England was important for both countries," Misbah told a press conference in the eastern city of Lahore. "It was also important to support the cricket world in general and English cricket in particular in these testing times of Covid-19. Pakistan also deserves similar support from other countries. These are times when the cricket world needs mutual support." <p></p> <p></p>Last week, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Ian Watmore said England should "definitely" tour Pakistan provided it was safe to do so.