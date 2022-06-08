Pakistan cricketer Asif Afridi Seeks Blessings For His Ailing Daughter Through A Heart Melting Post

New Delhi: Pakistan cricketer Asif Afridi is going through tough times due to the health of her young daughter. Afridi is yet to make his debut for Pakistan but has been an important figure in domestic cricket, having made his debut in 2009.

Recently, Afridi took to Twitter and shared pictures of his daughter in the hospital with wires connected to her head. “Plz everyone pray for my daughter’s health,” wrote Afridi in an emotional post.

Blessings have poured in for Afridi’s daughter from all corners of the world. Former cricketers like Salman Butt and Umar Gul have extended their wishes for the speedy recovery of Afridi’s daughter.

Plz everyone pray for my daughter health ?. pic.twitter.com/qCYMXF6R6F Asif Afridi 65 (@asifafridi65) June 6, 2022

Afridi was part of the PSL 2022, where he represented Multan Sultans, taking five wickets at an impressive economy of 6.52. He was included in Pakistan’s T20I squad against Australia but didn’t get an opportunity to make his debut. He was last seen playing for Khyber in the List A tournament in Pakistan, where he managed to string some decent performances.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting June 8 in Multan. However, Afridi is not part of the Babar Azam-led squad for the series. The 35-year-old will be eyeing consistent performances in domestic cricket that will open the doors for him to get back into Pakistan’s scheme of things in international cricket.

Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series in August, and the series may see Pakistan trying out some fringe players, including Afridi.

Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.