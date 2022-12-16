Karachi: Pakistan’s senior batter Azhar Ali announced his retirement from cricket on Friday by doing a press conference from the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. He already announced his retirement from limited-overs cricket back in 2018 and now he bid adieu to test cricket as well.

Azhar Ali got emotional while announcing his retirement and showing gratitude to people, coaches, and seniors who supported him throughout his career. He represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs and scored 1845 runs. His main area of focus was always test cricket and he scored 7097 runs across 96 matches.

“It has been a great honour and privilege for me to represent my country at the highest level. Deciding on when to call it a day is always tough, but, after contemplating deeply, I realised that this is the right time for me to retire from Test cricket,” Ali said in the press conference

“There are many people who I am grateful to in this strenuous, yet beautiful journey. I want to make a special mention of my family without whose sacrifices; I would not have been where I am today. My parents, wife, siblings, and children have been my strength throughout.

“I have been blessed to share the dressing room with some of the most outstanding cricketers with whom I share a strong bond. I feel much richer by calling these people my friends. I am also blessed to have played under some wonderful coaches to whom I will always remain grateful.

“I retire from international cricket as a fulfilled cricketer who ticked most of the goals he had set for himself. Not many cricketers go on to lead their countries, and that I was able to captain Pakistan is a matter of great pride for me. From being a kid who started as a leg-spinner to becoming a mainstay in the Test batting line-up, I had the loveliest moments of my life that I will cherish forever,” he added.