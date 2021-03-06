While the world lauded India skipper Virat Kohli and his team for the emphatic series win over England on Saturday at Motera, there was a Pakistani – who heartwarmingly hailed India. Danish Kaneria – who has time and again – shown his love for the country hailed India as the best team in Asia as he congratulated the Kohli-led side for making the WTC final.

He tweeted: “Congratulations team India for Wining the series and qualifying in WTC finals and Asia best team to Qualified well deserved. The Rise of Team India’s Golden Young Generation.”

India beat England by an innings and 25 runs on day three of the fourth and final Test at Motera. Thanks to his breathtaking century, Rishabh Pant was named the man of the match, while Ravichandran Ashwin – who picked up 32 wickets and scored a century – was awarded the man of the series.

With the win, India ensured they set up a date with New Zealand in the WTC final that will be played in Lords later in the year.

“Now we can accept that the WTC final, which was a distraction in New Zealand in 2020, but now it’s a reality,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

India coach Ravi Shastri also admitted that the process has finally paid dividends, while Ravichandran Ashwin said reaching the WTC final is like winning a World Cup.

The Indian team will now shift focus to the white-ball series that starts soon against England. All the matches would take place at the Motera stadium.