Virat Kohli is not just a superstar in India but has fans all across the globe, such is his popularity. Pakistan may have issues with India on diplomatic fronts, but cricket is a uniting factor as fans from both sides worship the game and the cricketers. Kohli, the Indian captain, also has a massive fan following in Pakistan. In the past, there have been instances when a Pakistani girl has expressed her love and fondness for Kohli.

In the past, a Pakistani fan named Rizla Rehan became an internet sensation when he said during an interview, “Mujhe Virat Dedo.” This is one such instance, but there have been many along the way. The latest Kohli fan happens to be Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali’s wife Shamiya Arzoo.

During an interactive session on Instagram, Shamia made the revelations that have garnered a lot of attention. Sometime back, a fan asked Shamiya about her favourite batsman, presuming that her favourite bowler would be her husband. Responding to the fan’s query, Shamiya quickly named Virat Kohli as her favourite.

Shamiya Arzoo married Hasan Ali in 2019 in Dunai. Shamiya, who hails from Haryana, is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines. Shamiya’s family is settled in New Delhi. According to the grapevine, the two met in Dubai and that is where their friendship developed which eventually got converted into wedlock.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Team India are in England for the much-awaited World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. The match will be played on June 18. Following the WTC final, the Kohli-led side will lock horns with England for a five-match Test series.