Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan in thick soup after Dubai-based woman Ashreena Safia accused the cricketer of blackmailing her in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

Safia took to the photo-blogging site and according to her post, the Pakistan cricketer has been threatening the woman that he would leak her nude pictures if she opened her mouth about their relationship.

Safia said that she was taken in by the lies the cricketer fed her with and “unconsciously enabled his behaviour”.

Apparently, the two met in March last year and became close to each other just ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In her lengthy post, she also revealed that she had spent 15,000 US dollars flying to different countries like CPL Guyana, Dubai and Bangladesh to be with him.

She also said that despite doing so much for him he would hook up with other girls.

According to the Dubai-based woman, the cricketer had also tried to manipulate her by asking her to pretend as his fan.

“Yes, I see all the messages you guys send and it is very hard for me to accept but here we are. This is personal/vulnerable for me to share but I have a platform Alhamdulillah to do right. I’m sorry to all the girls who reached out for help when they were used and taken advantage of by the person I was with. Astaghfirullah that I believed his lies and unconsciously enabled his behaviour,” Safia wrote in her Instagram post.

“I have zero to gain from posting this but if I can help one girl become aware then I’m willing to jeopardize myself. I’ve been dealing with this since I moved to Dubai. Shadab is probably the first guy I’ve cared about so deeply and it’s hard to process this still. I can’t address anything further for legal reasons so please respect my privacy,” she added.

Safia has also also posted screenshots of Shadab’s messages on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat to back her claims.