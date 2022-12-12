Multan: The second Test between Pakistan and England is evenly poised with Pakistan needing 157 runs to win with six wickets in hand. Chasing a target of 355 runs, Pakistan got off to a decent start with Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique adding 66 runs before a peach by James Anderson ended Rizwan’s inning.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s biggest superstar, arrived to loud cheers but was soon sent back to the pavilion after he shouldered arms to a jaffa by Ollie Robinson for 1. The fans were furious after watching Babar getting out for a single-digit score and started chanting ZIMBABAR as he walked off the field.

Watch the viral video.

Coming back to the game, the Pakistan’s chase was revived with a 108 run partnership between Imam ul Haq and Saud Shakeel. The former was dismissed for a well made 60. At stumps on Day 3, Imam Ul Haq (54) and Faheem Ashraf are at the crease for Pakistan. With Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz to come, Pakistan will back themselves to chase the score. However, a wicket early on Day 4 can turn the game on its head.

Earlier, England posted a decent score of 281 in the first innings before bowling out Pakistan for 202. In the second inning, a magnificent century by Harry Brook helped England post 275 and thus setting a target of 355 runs for Pakistan. The hosts are 1-0 down in the series after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi.