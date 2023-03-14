Pakistan Firm On 'Boycott ODI World Cup' Stance If India Don't Tour Country For Asia Cup 2023

PCB chief Najam Sethi said he will discuss the issue with the government before taking a final call on sending the team to India or not if the Men in Blue don't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi is firm on his stance of not sending the Pakistan team to India for the World Cup. Sethi believes India not sending their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to security concerns is a lame excuse as several other teams are willing to play cricket in Pakistan without any concerns. Sethi said if India has security concerns in Pakistan, the Men in Green too can have the same while playing World Cup in India. Sethi said he will be discussing the issue in the next ACC and ICC meeting.

"I have kept my options open because when all teams are coming to Pakistan and have no issues with security. Then why is India worried about the security. In the same way, we can also have security concerns over sending our team to India for the World Cup and I will be bringing this to the table at the coming meetings," he said.

"Obviously we don't support this stance (by India) because we want to hold the Asia Cup and remember it is not just about the Asia Cup and World Cup it is also about the Champions Trophy in 2025 in Pakistan."

Sethi said he will discuss the issue with the government before taking a final call on sending the team to India or not if the Men in Blue don't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

"I had sought advice from the government and the situation is that we have to go by what our patron in chief tells us to do. If he says go and play in World Cup even if India doesn't come for Asia Cup, what can we do? If he says don't go it is a similar situation for us."