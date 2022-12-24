Abdul Razzaq's Son Dismiss Him On The First Ball During Mega Stars League Match - WATCH

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was in action once again after a long gap recently, when he took part in Mega Stars League match. During one of the match, were he was representing Peshawar Pathans, he came up against his own son Ali Razzaq, who was part of Karachi Knights team.

The young cricketer bowled an excellent delivery to sent his father back to the pavilion on the very first ball he faced.

The video of that delivery and Razzaq’s dismissal has gone viral on the social media platforms.

During this game, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was dismissed by his son Ali Razzaq on a golden duck. The Junior Razzaq sent out a regular outside off-stump delivery which the former Pakistan international attempted to smash over covers. But he misjudged the delivery and edged it straight into the hands of the keeper.

Ali Razzaq takes wicket of his Father Abdul Razzaq | PP VS KK | Kingdom Valley MSL 2022 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium | Day 5 | Peshawar Pathans vs Karachi Knights#KingdomValleyMSL2022 #MegaStarsLeague #Cricketainment #ShahidAfridi #PeshawarPathans #KarachiKnights pic.twitter.com/S5c34sR6qq Mega Stars League (@megastarsleague) December 22, 2022

In a recent interview Razzaq appreciated Ali Razzaq and expressed his desire to see him become a good cricketer.

Razzaq then talked about how he hopes to prepare Ali to be a top player for the next season. “We have included him [Ali Razzaq] in emerging category so that he gets confidence,” the former international cricketer said. “He has the potential to become a good cricketer. He also did well for the U19 side. I’m hopeful that this season will help him prepare for next year’s tournament,” Razzaq added.