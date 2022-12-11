Pakistan have Survived Without India For Over A Decade: Ramiz Raja Wants IND-PAK Series To Resume But On Equal Terms

New Delhi: Amidst the growing tension between the BCCI and PCB, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has once again said that Pakistan won’t be travelling to India for the 50-Over World Cup if India doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2022. It all started when BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that India won’t tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup after which Ramiz Raja retaliated that if India don’t come to Pakistan, the Men in Green will also not visit India for the World Cup.

Speaking to Michael Atherton on the sidelines of the ongoing Pakistan-England Test series, Raja said that Pakistan Cricket has survived without playing bilateral series with India for over a decade.

“We don’t want to really go there but it’s just that the fans want us to react. The fans are absolutely bitter because of what India’s narrative has been regarding India-Pakistan,” Raja told Sky Sports Cricket on the 2nd day of the ongoing Multan Test match.

I think there’s a government policy and I’ve got no idea whether they’ll come or not,” he said. “The Asia Cup would mean a great deal to the fans, it’s a multi-nation tournament. We will resist.”

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for a short limited-overs series. Adding further, Raja said that he wants the cricketing ties to resume between the two countries but on equal terms.

“I’m all for India-Pakistan contests, I’ve said this on record. I absolutely love the fans, and they like us as well – Pakistan has become a brand in international cricket, the players have got fan following in India, and I know that the second most watched team in India after India is Pakistan, so they take interest in our development,” Raja told Atherton.

“We want to go and play, but the fact is it has to be on equal terms. You can’t be subservient to a certain cricket board. We’ve survived without India now for a good number of years. Pakistan have looked at the scales of economy in-house and somehow have survived extremely well.”