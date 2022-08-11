Pakistan Hockey Umpire Says, ‘Hum Jeet Gaye’ To India Women Winning Bronze At CWG. Internet In Tears | VIDEO

Binish Hayat created history at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as she became the first Pakistani women umpire to officiate in CWG 2022 and possibly on her way to creating another for her comments after India women’s beat New Zealand in penalty shootout to clinch bronze in Birmingham.

Hayat, in an interview with Janta Ka Reporter said that she was praying for India’s win and added that India and Pakistan should support each other and forget the politicians.

“You watched the semi-final. That was very hard for them (Indian women’s hockey team). I agree India should have scored more (against New Zealand), but the most important thing is that we won,” she said.

“When the shootout was announced, I was like ‘no Allah no.’ We should win,” she further added.

“Forget the politicians. We are all one. We should support each other. They (Indian women’s hockey players) are our sisters. They did the whole of Asia proud,” reckoned Hayat.

The video went viral in no time and was widely shared and circulated with users pouring their heart out in the comments section.

“I am in tears. Thank you ma’am.” wrote a user while another one said, “I envy her, for the peace of mind she has and state of happiness in which she is, and it is so natural in her. Many sporting individuals who truly love their sport does have this beautiful quality.”

“The moment she said ‘Hum Jeet Gye’ was just pure love and affection. And you can tell it came from the heart, it wasn’t a rehearsed or scripted line. Humans are humans afterall, and the bond of common roots of India and Pakistan will always remain,” another user wrote.