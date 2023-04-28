Pakistan Join IND, AUS In Unique List With 5-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In 1st ODI

New Delhi: Pakistan's men in green created history on Thursday (April 27) after they defeated New Zealand in the first ODI match of the five-match series played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. With the win over New Zealand in the series opener, Pakistan became third country to win 500 matches in ODI format. The 1992 World Cup winners joined India and Australia in the elite list.

India and Australia are the only two teams who had managed to win 500 or more one-day matches and now Pakistan has joined their club.

In total of 594 wins, Australia leads the chart of teams with most wins, followed by them India sits at the second spot which as they won 539 games out of a total of 1029 played till date.