Pakistan Join IND, AUS In Unique List With 5-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In 1st ODI
New Delhi: Pakistan's men in green created history on Thursday (April 27) after they defeated New Zealand in the first ODI match of the five-match series played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. With the win over New Zealand in the series opener, Pakistan became third country to win 500 matches in ODI format. The 1992 World Cup winners joined India and Australia in the elite list.
India and Australia are the only two teams who had managed to win 500 or more one-day matches and now Pakistan has joined their club.
In total of 594 wins, Australia leads the chart of teams with most wins, followed by them India sits at the second spot which as they won 539 games out of a total of 1029 played till date.
5 0 0 ODI wins recorded ???#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/hdDZp2NhDc
Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 27, 2023
500 ODI wins and counting! ??
A proud moment for Pakistan cricket as we celebrate this milestone.#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/0wLx3jE24U
Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 27, 2023
Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 5 Wickets
Fakhar Zaman's century helped Pakistan defeat New Zealand in the first one-day international in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The left-hander smashed 13 boundaries and a six in his 117 made off 114 balls for his ninth ODI hundred as Pakistan chased down a target of 289 in 48.3 overs.
All-rounder Daryl Mitchell also made a century, scoring a brilliant 115-ball 113 while opener Will Young hit 86 to guide New Zealand to a challenging total of 288-7 in their 50 overs.
Unfortunately, Babar Azam fell one short of a half-century when he edged pacer Adam Milne behind the stumps to Tom Latham. He hit three fours and a six off 46 balls.
Pakistan stuttered when Shan Masood fell for a miserable 12-ball one and Agha Salman for seven but Mohammad Rizwan ensured the opportunity was not wasted by hitting the winning boundary during his 34-ball 42 not out.
In a post match interview, Babar backed the team's efforts.
"This was a team effort, we wanted to start well," said Azam. "The credit belongs to the fast bowlers for the way we restricted them in the end and then Fakhar played a solid match-winning knock."
