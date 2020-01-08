Former Pakistan cricketer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Shahid-Afridi">Shahid Afridi</a> is once again winning hearts with his latest gesture. Afridi's Foundation has offered to help Australia's bushfire tragedy victims. The 45-year old cricketer is devastated by the tragedy that has rocked Australia. Afridi is ready to help with relief work and supplies for the needy. <p></p> <p></p>The veteran took to Twitter and wrote, "Really saddened by the bushfire tragedy in Australia. We at Shahid Afridi Foundation offer our full support and our Australian Chapter will help in relief work by providing supplies urgently. Pakistan is with Australians in this hour of need. #AustralianBushfiresDisaster." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Really saddened by the bushfire tragedy in Australia. We at Shahid Afridi Foundation offer our full support and our Australian Chapter will help in relief work by providing supplies urgently. Pakistan is with Australians in this hour of need.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AustralianBushfiresDisaster?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AustralianBushfiresDisaster</a> <a href="https://t.co/qxMy1gfo0k">https://t.co/qxMy1gfo0k</a></p> <p></p> Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial/status/1214874693368471552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Afridi's gesture like always is winning the internet: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He is not only Boom Boom he is hope too for millions</p> <p></p> Helli Anmool Afridi &#x1f495; (@HelliAfridi10) <a href="https://twitter.com/HelliAfridi10/status/1214881063337631744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">God bless you and your team and all that are supporting and helping them. They need all the help and support they can get. My heart breaks for everyone there.&#x1f64f;&#x1f3fb;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;</p> <p></p> Tracy&#x1f1e8;&#x1f1e6; (@TracySchlosser) <a href="https://twitter.com/TracySchlosser/status/1214875787540738048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in">MashaAllah, great lala&#x2764;</p> <p></p> Saima (@IamAfridianGirl) <a href="https://twitter.com/IamAfridianGirl/status/1214877145962598400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">May ALLAH always bless u lala/ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Afridi4Life?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Afridi4Life</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/h0peN0t0ut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#h0peN0t0ut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/b00mb00m?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#b00mb00m</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AGoodCause?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AGoodCause</a> PROUD of u HERO</p> <p></p> Lalas Dheet Fan (@DheetFan) <a href="https://twitter.com/DheetFan/status/1214875286703136769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in">Well done lala... Allha pak sb per apna karm kry</p> <p></p> Muzzammil Ahmed Bhatti (@Muzzammil_SKMCH) <a href="https://twitter.com/Muzzammil_SKMCH/status/1214877627888078849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Proud of you LALA &#x1f60a; May Allah bless you&#x1f339;</p> <p></p> Aroosa&#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (@aroosa_farid10) <a href="https://twitter.com/aroosa_farid10/status/1214903331753267201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">Proud on u lala</p> <p></p> AsrA SohaiL &#x1f98b; (Fan Girl Of Shahid Afridi) (@FanGirlOfAfridi) <a href="https://twitter.com/FanGirlOfAfridi/status/1214875845132783618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, former Australia leg-spinner <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Shane-Warne">Shane Warne</a> has put up his Baggy Green Cap up for auction to raise funds of the victims who have suffered due to the catastrophic bushfire in the country. Athletes from across a number of sports have come together to pledge hundreds and thousands of dollars in cross-code bushfire donation with Warne latest to join the list.