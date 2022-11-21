Pakistan: Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram is one of the most renowned cricketing face and is a name that is often used as an example for bowlers. He played a really crucial role in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup win and was also the skipper for his side in the 1999 World Cup.

Wasim was recently part of an interview with ‘Wide World Of Sports’ and he opened up how today’s generation of Pakistan still refer to him as a match fixer. He referred to them as social media generation and opened up on how it affects him. The clip from the interview is going viral over the internet.

Exclusive: Wasim Akram opens up on his career, Pakistan cricket and dealing with the ‘match-fixing’ tag. ???#9WWOS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jDUo0zhnwB Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 20, 2022

He talked about how people from India, Australia and West Indies shower immense love to him and meanwhile, people of his own country just trolls him on social media. He said “In Australia, England, West Indies and India, when they talk about the World XI, when they talk about the best bowler in the world, my name pops up but in Pakistan, this generation, this social media generation, they are the one who come down, every comment they send, they say, ‘oh, he is a match fixer’, not knowing what it was. I have passed that stage in my life where I have to worry about people”

Akram was accused of match-fixing during a 1996 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Christchurch and also his late withdrawal from 1996 World Cup clash against Team India in the quarter-finals. He has grabbed 414 test wickets and 502 ODI wickets for Pakistan and is still the highest wicket-taker for his country.