Pakistan media, fans slam team after humiliating defeat to Bangladesh

Pakistan suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI after being bowled out for 114, with Nahid Rana taking a five-wicket haul.

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan’s cricket team faced sharp criticism from fans and media after suffering a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first ODI, here.

Chasing a modest target of 115, Bangladesh comfortably reached 115/2 in just 15.1 overs. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim led the charge with an unbeaten 67, while Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 27 as the hosts sealed an emphatic victory.

Pakistan did get an early breakthrough when captain Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed opener Saif Hassan for 4 in the third over, offering a brief moment of hope for the visitors. However, Tamim and Shanto stitched together a solid partnership that ensured Bangladesh chased down the target with ease.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed for just 114 in 30.4 overs after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Fast bowler Nahid Rana produced a sensational spell, claiming a five-wicket haul to dismantle Pakistan’s batting order.

Pakistan’s innings began steadily with debutants Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat adding 41 runs for the opening wicket. Rana then triggered the collapse by dismissing Farhan before removing Shamyl Hussain for 4 with the score at 47.

The pacer continued his dominance, dismissing Sadaqat (18), Mohammad Rizwan (10), and Salman Agha (5) to complete his five-wicket haul.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz also played a crucial role with the ball, picking up three wickets including Abdul Samad for a duck, Hussain Talat (4), and Shaheen Afridi (4).

Faheem Ashraf showed some resistance with a fighting 37 off 47 balls to help Pakistan cross the 100-run mark, but he was eventually dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Taskin Ahmed wrapped up the innings by removing Mohammad Wasim Jr for a duck.

Following the defeat, Pakistani fans took to social media to express frustration over the team’s poor batting performance and lack of fight.

“114 all out against Bangladesh is simply unacceptable. This team has no consistency,” one fan wrote on X.

Another supporter criticised the batting lineup, saying, “Except for one or two players, no one looks capable of building an innings. This is embarrassing.”

Some fans also questioned the selection decisions and the inclusion of several inexperienced players in the playing XI.

“Experimenting is fine, but the team still needs basic batting discipline. This collapse shows serious problems,” another fan posted.

Pakistani media outlets also described the defeat as a “shocking collapse” and highlighted the dominance of Bangladesh’s bowling attack led by Nahid Rana.

(With IANS Inputs)