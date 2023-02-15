Pakistan Ne 1992 Ka World Cup Kis Year Mein Jeeta Tha? Reply By guest On Shoaib Akhtar's show Goes Viral

Former Pakistan Legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently started his own show named 'The Shoaib Akhtar Show'. In a recent episode Akhtar's guest witnessed a brain-washing question which they were not able to answer.

Akhtar asked, "In which year did Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup?". Out of two one of the guests were clueless, while other one started giggling. Akhtar repeated the question and asked again but the guest still was confused and could not understand what the answer was.

She tried to take help of the other guess, who then told her the answer was 1992, Akhtar changed the question and asked, "In which year did Pakistan win the 2009 World Cup." The guest immediately answered "1992" and took a few seconds before realizing the question had been changed.

Pakistan won the 2009 World T20 by defeating Sri Lanka in the final under Younis Khan's captaincy.