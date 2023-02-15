Pakistan Ne 1992 Ka World Cup Kis Year Mein Jeeta Tha? Reply By guest On Shoaib Akhtar's show Goes Viral
Pakistan won the 2009 World T20 by defeating Sri Lanka in the final under Younis Khan's captaincy.
Pakistan: Former Pakistan Legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently started his own show named 'The Shoaib Akhtar Show'. In a recent episode Akhtar's guest witnessed a brain-washing question which they were not able to answer. Akhtar asked, "In which year did Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup?". Out of two one of the guests were clueless, while other one started giggling. Akhtar repeated the question and asked again but the guest still was confused and could not understand what the answer was. She tried to take help of the other guess, who then told her the answer was 1992, Akhtar changed the question and asked, "In which year did Pakistan win the 2009 World Cup." The guest immediately answered "1992" and took a few seconds before realizing the question had been changed. Here is a short clip of the incident:
February 15, 2023
Kahan sy Aaty hain Aisy Logggg#petrolprice #earthquaketurkey #earthquake #PSL2023 #KajalAggarwal #BabarAzam? #gondal #chzaheerahmedgondal #ShoaibAkhtar #nidayasir pic.twitter.com/iZsHD4yyiF Ch Zaheer Ahmed Gondal (@chzaheerahmed) February 15, 2023
Shoaib Akhtar did this gently ??? pic.twitter.com/s7oW4dkcYJWaqas J Butt ? (@WaqasJbutt) February 15, 2023
The Shoaib Akhtar Show Starting from 17th February 2023 only on @urduflix1@wbhemanipk#ShoaibAkhtar #EmaxTv #FarhanGauher #Urduflix #hemani #RawalpindiExpress pic.twitter.com/oK7GEGfxzy Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 11, 2023
Pakistan won the 2009 World T20 by defeating Sri Lanka in the final under Younis Khan's captaincy.
Shoaib akhter destroyed Nida Yasir lol #shoaibakhtar #nidayasir #BabarAzam? #naseemshah pic.twitter.com/1VKAgYRTUCDiyya ? (@callmediyaa) February 15, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Pakistan Ne 1992 Ka World Cup Kis Year Mein Jeeta Tha? Reply By guest On Shoaib Akhtar's show Goes Viral
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
12 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 14 Feb 2023
West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 4 runs
Nepal Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
14 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Namibia by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
Advertisement
COMMENTS