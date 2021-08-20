Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which is due to begin on September 3 in Sri Lanka is on schedule despite Taliban taking over the country this month, the country’s cricket board chief has confirmed.

“Cricket is doing very well. We are going to the office of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). The cricket team is preparing for the Pakistan series in Sri Lanka. It is confirmed. We are committed to sending a team to Sri Lanka as soon as possible,” said ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari to espncricinfo.com.

“There is transition going on here in Afghanistan hence there is a vacuum in flight operations and availability is affected. But we will fly out as soon as we find a flight. We have our boys assembled in Kabul and they are preparing for the series,” added Shinwari.

The squad is expected to depart within the next four days.

“We hope the squad will depart in the next four days. We have updated both the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and both are on board. I am thankful to SLC for hosting us and that is really generous of them.”

All the three matches will be played in Hambantota.