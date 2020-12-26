Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq Ruled Out of 2nd Test Against New Zealand After Sustaining Thumb Injury

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a thumb injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board said that Imam will return to home on Sunday. The southpaw sustained the injury during training sessions for New Zealand series in Queenstown. <p></p> <p></p>Imam would undergo rehab at the high performance centre in Lahore. <p></p> <p></p>With Imam's injury, Pakistan concern only gets bigger as earlier all-rounder Shadab Khan was ruled out of next month's home series against South Africa after sustaining a thigh injury. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan has been left to deal with a spate of injuries with all-rounder Shadab Khan being ruled out of next month's home series against South Africa starting on January 26 due to a thigh injury. The series against South Africa will commence from January 26. The all-rounder will remain with the side in New Zealand, where he has started his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the medical team. <p></p> <p></p>"The MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month. <p></p> <p></p>"The latest injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans. After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab's return to competitive cricket," Dr Sohail Saleem of PCB said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Babar Azam is also on the injury list with a thumb fracture and The Pakistan skipper has already missed the T20 series and first Test in New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>The board said he is progressing well and had started practising with the hard ball. <p></p> <p></p>PCB said a decision on whether Babar would play in the second Test beginning on January 3 at Christchurch would be taken on the eve of the match.