Karachi: Pakistan openers – Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan – have been the key to their recent successes. On Thursday, the opening duo did not disappoint as well. Chasing a mammoth 208 to win at Karachi during the third T20I versus West Indies, the openers stitched a 158-run stand to lay the platform for the win. It was their fourth 150-plus stand as an opening pair, all of which came in 2021. Just goes to show their dominance at the top.

During their stay, the duo slammed their sixth-century stand as a T20I pair, the most by a combination. In the process, they went past the Indian pair of Rahul and Rohit, who have five such scores to their name.

An elated Babar hailed the seamers and confessed that he is happy with the bench strength which was tested during the match. Babar also admitted that the team is preparing for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Definitely the plan was to play according to the situation. We thought of managing the run-rate and once we had the momentum, we took off. The effort put in by the seamers in the series has been impressive. It was a chance to test our bench strength today and I’m happy. We are preparing for the T20 World Cup in Australia and the team is giving 100 per cent. The way Rizwan has played throughout the year and the way he has improved his batting – all the youngsters should look at him and take him as a role model,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.