During the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between the Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was fined 10% of his match fees for wearing the incorrect helmet. Naseem, who currently plays for the Gladiators, was fined under the PCB Code of Conduct because he was wearing the helmet of the Comilla Victorians, Naseem's other team in the BPL.

Sultans' pacer Ihsanullah ended Naseem's brief stint at the crease, grabbing five wickets to seal the Gladiators' comprehensive defeat.

Gladiators' first-inning score of 110 was a result of Ihsanullah's yet another brilliant bowling spell. In response, Riley Rossouw's 50 runs off 33 balls helped his team to quickly chase the target.

Naseem Shah had previously been given the position of Balochistan Police's Goodwill Ambassador in a ceremony held at the IG Balochistan Police Office in Quetta. He received the rank of DSP.

"As a child, I had been scared of policemen. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us said. They don't just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service," said Naseem on his appointment as quoted by Daily Pakistan.

"Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night's rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance," he added.