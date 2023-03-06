Announcement: I am retiring from all formats of international cricket and will continue to play domestic and franchise cricket going forward. Thank you to @TheRealPCB for giving me the opportunity to play for my country ??

"Announcement: I am retiring from all formats of international cricket and will continue to play domestic and franchise cricket going forward. Thank you to @TheRealPCB for giving me the opportunity to play for my country," Sohail Tanveer wrote on his Twitter account.

Pakistan veteran cricketer Sohail Tanveer has announced his retirement from all formats of International Cricket. However, he would continue to play franchise and domestic cricket. He made this announcement on Twitter and thanked Pakistan Cricket Board for the support and opportunities throughout his career.

The Veteran pacer made his debut back in 2007 and was a part of the Pakistan team till 2017. He has grabbed 71 ODI wickets and 54 T20I wickets. He only represented Pakistan in 2 test matches and picked 5 wickets.

He was also part of the Rajasthan Royals squad that won the title during the inaugural season. He even held the best bowling figures in IPL till 2019 despite being part of the cash-rich league for only one season. He grabbed 6 wickets for 14 runs against Chennai Super Kings. He held this record for almost a decade.

He last represented Pakistan in 2017 in a T20I match against West Indies. He has announced retirement from International cricket but would still be seen playing in the domestic circuit and franchise cricket leagues.