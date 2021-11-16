<strong>Peshawar</strong>: Pakistan fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari on Tuesday announced his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his career. <p></p> <p></p>The 27-year old pacer made the announcement on Twitter, saying that he took the decision after consulting his doctor and physio. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/sportsphysiojav?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sportsphysiojav</a> ALHAMDULILLAH I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit but due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball <a href="https://t.co/63gy4J7RKS">pic.twitter.com/63gy4J7RKS</a></p> <p></p> Usman khan shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) <a href="https://twitter.com/Usmanshinwari6/status/1460485674679906308?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Thanks to @sportsphysiojav ALHAMDULILLAH I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit but due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball," Shinwari tweeted. <p></p> <p></p>The pacer only played one Test for Pakistan back in 2019 against Sri Lanka. He has also represented Men-in-Green in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is, where he claimed 47 wickets. He also played 33 first-class matches, where he claimed 96 wickets at an average of 26.84. <p></p> <p></p>In October 2017, Usman debuted in ODIs -- against Sri Lanka in the UAE -- and showed immediate signs of spark and unquestionable potential. In his second ODI, he dismantled the Sri Lankan top-order and claimed his maiden fifer while at it. <p></p> <p></p>He followed it up with another 'Man of the Match' winning performance in the first of three-match T20I series against the same side. <p></p> <p></p>Shinwari, who made his debut in 2013, could not stake a claim for a place in the Pakistan side on a regular basis in his start-stop career due to a back injury.