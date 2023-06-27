Advertisement

Pakistan Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023: Check Date, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad

ICC has announced the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule. Check Pakistan Schedule, Match List, Dates, Venues And Probable Squad.

Updated: June 27, 2023 12:07 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: International Cricket Council has announced the official schedule for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 set to be held in India entirely. This will be the first time in history that India will host the Men's 50-over World Cup completely on its own.

It has hosted ODI World Cups before too but only as a joint host. India hosted the 1987 World Cup with Pakistan, the 1996 one with West Pakistan and Ceylon, and the 2011 World Cup with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from 5 October 2023 to 19 November 2023. This is the 13th edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup and was earlier set to take place between Feb and March but the dates were moved ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ten teams will participate in the tournament. 8 teams have already qualified, meanwhile, the remaining two teams be selected from the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

This edition of the ODI World Cup will be played in the round-robin format. Pakistan will play its first two games against the teams coming from the Qualifier tournament and then will take on its arch-rival India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan's World Cup Schedule

October 6 vs Qualifier Hyderabad
October 12 vs Qualifier Hyderabad
October 15 vs India Ahmedabad
October 20 vs Australia Bengaluru
October 23 vs Afghanistan Chennai
October 27 vs South Africa Chennai
October 31 vs Bangladesh Kolkata
November 5 vs New Zealand Bengaluru
November 12 vs England Kolkata

 

Pakistan's Probable Squad For ODI World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

