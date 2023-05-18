Advertisement

Pakistan Shaheens Suffer Shock Defeat Against Zimbabwe In 1st One-day

Shaheens suffered early blows as they lost their top-order inside seven overs.

Pakistan Shaheens Suffer Shock Defeat Against Zimbabwe In 1st One-day
Updated: May 18, 2023 12:20 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Zimbabwe A beat Pakistan Shaheens by 24 runs in the first unofficial ODI of six-match series which was played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday (May 17). Pakistan Shaheens skipper Imran Butt won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first after which riding on Ryan Burl's 69 and other useful contributions from wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande (34), skipper Wellington Masakadza (25), Zimbabwe A side post a total of 234 runs on the board for the loss of 10 wickets in 45.3 overs.

For the visitors, Aamer Jamal picked up the highest number of four wickets for 35 runs in eight overs and apart from him Mir Hamza got rid of three batters for 37 runs in 10 overs.

In reply to 235-run target, the Pakistani team could only manage to post 210 runs in 47 overs. They suffered early blows as they lost their top-order inside seven overs.

For them, No. 4 batter Kamran Ghulam scored 42, wicketkeeper Haseebullah Khan made 45 and Mubasir Khan slammed 49 runs. But despite that they fell short of the target by 24 runs.

For the hosts, Tendai Chatara picked up a five-wicket haul. He dismissed five batters in his quota of nine overs and conceded just 37 runs. Apart from him, skipper Masakadza got rid of four batters in 10 overs for 32 runs.

After losing the first 50-overs match, the Pakistani team would like bounce back in the second match which will take place at the same venue on Friday (May 19).

 

Scores in brief:

Zimbabwe Select beat Pakistan Shaheens by 24 runs

Zimbabwe Select 234 all out, 45.3 overs (Ryan Burl 69, Clive Madande 34; Aamir Jamal 4-35, Mir Hamza 3-37, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-42)

Pakistan Shaheens 210 all out, 47 overs (Mubasir Khan 49, Haseebullah 45, Kamran Ghulam 42; Tendai Chatara 5-37, Wellington Masakadza 3-32)

Also Read

More News ›
Pakistan Shaheens Suffer Shock Defeat Against Zimbabwe In 1st One-day
I Have To Take Step If They Drop Me Without Any Reason Again: Imad Wasim's Furious Rant Against PCB
Will Amir Make Comeback For Pakistan? PCB Issues Statement Over Star Pacer's Return For Men in Green
PAK Vs AFG: Azam Khan Trolls Himself Following Selection In Pakistan Team For T20I Series Against Afghanistan
'Team To Announce Hony Do Pehly He Good Luck': Shadab Khan Trolls Pakistan Teammate On Instagram
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

BCCI Responds To PCB Chief Najam Sethi's Proposal Of India vs Pakistan Test Series In England

BCCI Responds To PCB Chief Najam Sethi's Proposal Of India v...

Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal Are The Two Next Big Things Of Indian Cricket: Robin Uthappa

Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal Are The Two Next Big Things ...

AUS Legend Shane Watson Picks 'Next Big Name In IPL' And He's Neither Arjun Tendulkar Nor Tilak Varma

AUS Legend Shane Watson Picks 'Next Big Name In IPL' And He'...

Prithvi Shaw's Celebration After Completing His 1st Fifty Of IPL 2023 Goes Viral- WATCH

Prithvi Shaw's Celebration After Completing His 1st Fifty Of...

IPL 2023: Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw Fifties Lead Delhi Capitals To 15-Run Win, Dent PBKS' Playoff Chances

IPL 2023: Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw Fifties Lead Delhi Cap...

Advertisement