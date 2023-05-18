Pakistan Shaheens Suffer Shock Defeat Against Zimbabwe In 1st One-day

Shaheens suffered early blows as they lost their top-order inside seven overs.

New Delhi: Zimbabwe A beat Pakistan Shaheens by 24 runs in the first unofficial ODI of six-match series which was played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday (May 17). Pakistan Shaheens skipper Imran Butt won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first after which riding on Ryan Burl's 69 and other useful contributions from wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande (34), skipper Wellington Masakadza (25), Zimbabwe A side post a total of 234 runs on the board for the loss of 10 wickets in 45.3 overs.

For the visitors, Aamer Jamal picked up the highest number of four wickets for 35 runs in eight overs and apart from him Mir Hamza got rid of three batters for 37 runs in 10 overs.

In reply to 235-run target, the Pakistani team could only manage to post 210 runs in 47 overs. They suffered early blows as they lost their top-order inside seven overs.

For them, No. 4 batter Kamran Ghulam scored 42, wicketkeeper Haseebullah Khan made 45 and Mubasir Khan slammed 49 runs. But despite that they fell short of the target by 24 runs.

For the hosts, Tendai Chatara picked up a five-wicket haul. He dismissed five batters in his quota of nine overs and conceded just 37 runs. Apart from him, skipper Masakadza got rid of four batters in 10 overs for 32 runs.

After losing the first 50-overs match, the Pakistani team would like bounce back in the second match which will take place at the same venue on Friday (May 19).

Scores in brief: Zimbabwe Select beat Pakistan Shaheens by 24 runs

Zimbabwe Select 234 all out, 45.3 overs (Ryan Burl 69, Clive Madande 34; Aamir Jamal 4-35, Mir Hamza 3-37, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-42)