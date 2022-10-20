New Delhi: There is an uproar in the Pakistan cricket community after the statement of Jay Shah. The BCCI Secretary had stated that India will not travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup and are looking for a neutral venue. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also released a statement, criticising Jay Shah’s remarks and now a lot of former players are also speaking on the issue.

Former Pakistani cricketers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi have already shared their views on the issue and now Younis KhanYounis Khan and ex-wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal have also given a strong reaction to Jay Shah’s comment.

“I think Jay Shah should not have said that but since the bullet has been fired I would ask the PCB to take a firm stance on this issue, just like we did in the past [after New Zealand called off Pakistan’s tour at the eleventh hour] and as you know those teams have begun to tour the country,” said Younis Khan.

He added, “But if they [BCCI] decide to stick with their decision then it should not matter to us if the Indian team does not participate in Asia Cup and we should consider not travelling to India for the ODI World Cup the following year, nor we should agree to host Asia Cup at a neutral venue.”

On the other hand, Kamran Akmal remarked, “I believe Jay Shah’s statement was unexpected, and since he attended the Pakistan-India game during this year’s Asia Cup, he should reserve politics for his opposition and avoid dragging it into sports.”

“Asia Cup should only be hosted in Pakistan and if that does not happen then Pakistan should not play against India at any level, be it ICC events’ matches, Asia Cup matches, or even their match on October 23,” he concluded.

India will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.