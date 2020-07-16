Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the rest of the squad in Worcester after testing COVID-19 negative twice as per the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) protocols. The 33-year-old had earlier tested positive after arriving in the UK with a delayed third batch of Pakistani players for the series starting next month. <p></p> <p></p>Bhatti arrived late after testing positive back home in Pakistan. He was cleared to fly to the UK after testing negative twice as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) protocols. <p></p> <p></p>But after landing in the UK, his initial test results conducted under ECB protocols turned out positive, forcing him to self-isolate from the rest of the Pakistan squad in Worcester. <p></p> <p></p>But he is now being allowed to integrate with the team after consecutive negative results, reported ESPNcricinfo. <p></p> <p></p>"The player had returned a positive test result for the remnants of a previous Covid-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist, a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player," an ECB spokesperson said. <p></p> <p></p>"The player has now returned a second negative test with no risk of infection to other players and staff." <p></p> <p></p>Bhatti flew to the UK along with fellow cricketers Haider Ali and Imran Khan, besides team masseur Malang Ali. All these individuals had initially tested positive in Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>The bulk of the Pakistan squad landed here on June 29 while a second batch of players including Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz, all of whom tested negative on the retest, arrived a few days later. <p></p> <p></p>The third batch of Pakistani players and support staff arrived here on July 8. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against England to be held in a bio-secure environment, starting August 5 at Manchester.