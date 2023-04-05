New Delhi : Cricket is a game that is played within certain rules, however, in street cricket, people make rules of their own. In a hilarious video shared by England's Barmy Army, a batter manufactures an outrageous shot while playing street cricket in Pakistan.

IPL Fever Grips Cricket World

Meanwhile, IPL 2023 has started with a bang in India. The marquee event has already seen some cracking games. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans kicked off the tournament, with defending champs Titans beating MS Dhoni's men. RCB also got their campaign off to a brilliant start as they beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. The good news about RCB is that Virat Kohli has started the tournament on a great note and he is looking in sublime touch.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Gujarat Titans currently sits at the top of the points table with two wins in two games. Rajasthan Royals and RCB too have a win to their names and follow the Titans in the points table. LSG is fourth on the table with one win and a loss. Punjab Kings are fifth on the table with one win over KKR, followed by CSK, who have one win and a loss in two games. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are next on the table with no wins so far.

IPL 2023 Orange And Purple Cap

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has 149 runs to his name, currently holds the Orange Cap while LSG's Mark Wood with eight wickets in two matches has the Purple Cap with him at the time of writing.