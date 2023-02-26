A ludicrous incident occurred in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where CCTV cameras worth millions of Pakistani rupees were stolen from the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore. As per the reports of ARY news, not just the cameras but batteries of generators installed for lighting at Gaddafi Stadium have also gone missing.

While the thieves took away the camera and batteries, the camera placed outside the Gaddafi stadium recorded them, but they are still unidentified.

Many peoples are sighting the reason behind this event eve due to the ongoing standoff between the government of the Punjab province of Pakistan. (Gaddafi Stadium is in Lahore, which is a part of the Punjab province of Pakistan)

The ongoing tussle has risen to the level that the upcoming matches of the PSL, which are to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi, need to be clarified.

As per the reports, the reason behind this dispute is the cost-bearing of the security expenses. The provincial government of Punjab is demanding 450 million PKR(Pakistani rupee) to provide security in the PSL matches, while PCB cannot pay such a vast amount.

However, according to various reports, the government has further reduced their demand to 250 million PKR, but the reply from PCB is still awaited.

The former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja thinks that any change in the venues of the matches of the Pakistan Super League could bring huge losses. "If security is not provided, then a big tournament cannot be held. Shifting PSL to other cities will result in huge loss," he said to Geo News.