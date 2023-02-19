Pakistan Super League: KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs LAH: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 8, At National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Super League: KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs LAH: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 8, At National Stadium, Karachi

Updated: February 19, 2023 1:06 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between KAR vs LAH will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 19 February, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

 

KAR vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris (vc)

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw (c), David Miller, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounder: Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham

Bowler: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

 

KAR vs LAH Probable XI

Karachi Kings (KAR): James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

 

Lahore Qalandars (QAL): Fakhar Zaman, Shai Hope (wk), Mirza Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

