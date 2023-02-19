Best players list of KAR vs LAH, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between KAR vs LAH will take place at 7:00 PM IST

19 February, 7:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

KAR vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris

: Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

: Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham

: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

KAR vs LAH Probable XI

James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

Fakhar Zaman, Shai Hope (wk), Mirza Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan