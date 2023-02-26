Pakistan Super League: KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 14, At National Bank Cricket Stadium

Pakistan Super League: KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 14, At National Bank Cricket Stadium

Updated: February 26, 2023 12:15 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between KAR vs MUL will take place at 02:00 PM IST

Start Time: 26 February, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: National Bank Cricket Stadium

 

KAR vs MUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (VC), Shan Masood

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim, A Yamin

Bolwers: Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, A Javed

 

KAR vs MUL Probable XI

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, and Akif Javed

 

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, and Ihsanullah

