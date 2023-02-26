Pakistan Super League: KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 14, At National Bank Cricket Stadium
Best players list of KAR vs MUL, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction KAR vs MUL 2023: Best players list of KAR vs MUL, Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between KAR vs MUL will take place at 02:00 PM IST Start Time: 26 February, 02:30 PM IST Venue: National Bank Cricket Stadium KAR vs MUL My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (C) Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (VC), Shan Masood All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim, A Yamin Bolwers: Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, A Javed KAR vs MUL Probable XI Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, and Akif Javed Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, and Ihsanullah
