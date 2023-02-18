Best players list of KAR vs QUE, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between KAR vs QUE will take place at 07:00 PM IST

18 February, 07:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

KAR vs QUE My Dream11 Team

: Matthew Wade, Sarfaraz Ahmed

: Shoaib Malik, James Vince (c), Jason Roy, Haider Ali

: Mohammad Nawaz

: Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah (vc)

KAR vs QUE Probable XI

James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Musa and Andrew Tye.

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Qais Ahmad.