Pakistan Super League: KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 6, At National Stadium, Karachi
Best players list of KAR vs QUE, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction KAR vs QUE 2023: Best players list of KAR vs QUE, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between KAR vs QUE will take place at 07:00 PM IST Start Time: 18 February, 07:30 PM IST Venue: National Stadium, Karachi KAR vs QUE My Dream11 Team Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Sarfaraz Ahmed Batters: Shoaib Malik, James Vince (c), Jason Roy, Haider Ali All-rounder: Mohammad Nawaz Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah (vc) KAR vs QUE Probable XI Karachi Kings (KAR): James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Musa and Andrew Tye. Quetta Gladiators (QUE): Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Qais Ahmad. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
