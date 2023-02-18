Pakistan Super League: KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 6, At National Stadium, Karachi

Updated: February 18, 2023 1:20 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between KAR vs QUE will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 18 February, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

 

KAR vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Shoaib Malik, James Vince (c), Jason Roy, Haider Ali

All-rounder: Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah (vc)

 

KAR vs QUE Probable XI

Karachi Kings (KAR): James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Musa and Andrew Tye.

 

Quetta Gladiators (QUE): Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Qais Ahmad.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

