Pakistan teen sensation Naseem Shah became the youngest Test cricketer to take a hat-trick on Sunday against Bangladesh during the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>In the seventh over of the second innings, the 16-year-old trapped Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto leg-before wicket as the batsman was looking to press forward and defend. <p></p> <p></p>Of the very next ball, he removed Taijul Islam with a pitched up pacy delivery. <p></p> <p></p>Mahmadullah was his third wicket. The Bangladesh right-handed batsman, who was looking to play and extravagant cover-drive could only find an edge and was caught by Haris Sohail at second slip. <p></p> <p></p>Here is his hat-trick: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">All three wickets down by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NaseemShah?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NaseemShah</a> - 16 year old Naseem Shah becomes the youngest Cricketer to claim a hat trick in Test Cricket. <a href="https://t.co/kTCcy2odFC">pic.twitter.com/kTCcy2odFC</a></p> <p></p> Raheel Khan (@RaheelNama) <a href="https://twitter.com/RaheelNama/status/1226483328926265344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Before Shah, Bangladesh's Alok Kapali, at 19 was the youngest to pick a hat-trick in Test. Kapali did it against Pakistan in 2003 at Peshawar. <p></p> <p></p>Shah becomes the fourth Pakistani bowler to scalp a Test hat-trick and joins the likes of Mohammad Sami, Abdul Razzaq and Wasim Akram in the elite list. Shah also became the eighth bowler to pick a hat-trick on Pakistan soil. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, visitors Bangladesh are staring down the barrel. They trail by 86 runs in the second innings and are 126 for six. <p></p> <p></p>Mominul Das (37*) and Liton Das (0) are in the middle. Pakistan would like to polish off the tail on Day 4 and ensure they do not have to bat again. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, for Pakistan, Shan Masood (100) and Babar Azam (145) slammed centuries in the first innings to help Pakistan post a mammoth 445.