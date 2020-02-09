Pakistan teen sensation Naseem Shah became the youngest Test cricketer to take a hat-trick on Sunday against Bangladesh during the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the seventh over of the second innings, the 16-year-old trapped Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto leg-before wicket as the batsman was looking to press forward and defend.

Of the very next ball, he removed Taijul Islam with a pitched up pacy delivery.

Mahmadullah was his third wicket. The Bangladesh right-handed batsman, who was looking to play and extravagant cover-drive could only find an edge and was caught by Haris Sohail at second slip.

Here is his hat-trick:

All three wickets down by #NaseemShah – 16 year old Naseem Shah becomes the youngest Cricketer to claim a hat trick in Test Cricket. pic.twitter.com/kTCcy2odFC Raheel Khan (@RaheelNama) February 9, 2020

Before Shah, Bangladesh’s Alok Kapali, at 19 was the youngest to pick a hat-trick in Test. Kapali did it against Pakistan in 2003 at Peshawar.

Shah becomes the fourth Pakistani bowler to scalp a Test hat-trick and joins the likes of Mohammad Sami, Abdul Razzaq and Wasim Akram in the elite list. Shah also became the eighth bowler to pick a hat-trick on Pakistan soil.

Meanwhile, visitors Bangladesh are staring down the barrel. They trail by 86 runs in the second innings and are 126 for six.

Mominul Das (37*) and Liton Das (0) are in the middle. Pakistan would like to polish off the tail on Day 4 and ensure they do not have to bat again.

Earlier, for Pakistan, Shan Masood (100) and Babar Azam (145) slammed centuries in the first innings to help Pakistan post a mammoth 445.