Pakistan to host Australia for 3 T20Is from Jan 29 ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan will host Australia for three T20Is from January 29 to February, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday, with the series slated to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australiaâ€™s T20I squad will arrive in Lahore on Wednesday, 28 January. The series provides crucial game time for both sides ahead of the all-important ICC Menâ€™s T20I World Cup 2026.

“The tour marks a blockbuster beginning of the year for Pakistan Cricket fans, and I urge them to turn out in numbers during the series to support both the teams as they put final touches to their T20 World Cup preparations,” PCB COO Sumair Ahmed Syed said.

Australia’s familiar stint in Pakistan

This will also be Australiaâ€™s third visit to Pakistan since March-April 2022, when they played a three-match Test and ODI series, followed by a solitary T20I. They also played three of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the country.

Australia secured a close three-wicket win in the only T20I they played at Gaddafi Stadium in 2022.

“Iâ€™m sure the Gaddafi Stadium has become a familiar sight for the Australian cricket team, as they have played a Test, five ODIs and a T20I here since March 2022,” he added.

Pakistan are placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States. They will face the Netherlands in their opening fixture on February 7 in Colombo.

The 2009 T20 World Cup winners had a disappointing showing in the previous edition, being knocked out in the group stage. In the 2022 edition of the tournament, Pakistan finished runner-up.

Meanwhile, Australia are placed in Group B along with co-hosts Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.



( Inputs From IANS )