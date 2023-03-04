Pakistan To Miss ODI World Cup 2023? Babar Azam Drops Big Hint About Men In Green's Participation

New Delhi: India is hosting ICC World Cup 2023 in October-November this year but the Pakistan Cricket Board has threatened to withdraw from the ODI World Cup in India after BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for the Asia Cup 2023. India is hosting ICC World Cup 2023 in October-November this year but the Pakistan Cricket Board has threatened to withdraw from the ODI World Cup in India after BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for the Asia Cup 2023.

This year Asia Cup will be played in the ODI format and Pakistan is the host of the tournament.

Currently Pakistani players are playing in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Men in Green's skipper Babar Azam, who is leading Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament, has dropped an indirect hint regarding Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

In a latest interaction with Geo News, star batter Babar said the team is focused on doing well at the showpiece event.

"We are focused on the World Cup in India and will try to put up a good show during the tournament," said Azam.

"I will try to score runs alongside Mohammad Rizwan since we have a good combination at the top. But having said that it is not possible to score in every innings which is why it is important not to depend on only two players in the team.

"However, we also have other players in the team who are eager to play a match-winning role for the team on the field," he added.

Both the countries, India and Pakistan's cricketing ties are complex since 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008. In fact India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the 50-over Asia Cup, which they lost to Sri Lanka in the final.

Whereas Pakistan last travelled to India in 2016 to take part in the T20 World Cup.