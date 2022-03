Pakistan are a very solid unit on paper, having plenty of match-winners in their ranks. They would be going in with a full-strength squad and Babar Azam and his troops would be confident of their chances heading into the first ODI, in spite of losing the Test series against the same opposition. They have got all their bases covered and will certainly start as favourites. One thing is for sure, we have a cracking contest coming up between two quality sides. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.