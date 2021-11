Pakistan have been a team to beat in this World Cup. Right from their first game against the arch-rivals, India, they were on the money. Since then, they have gone from strength to strength and it has been hard to find a weak spot in their team so far. Their openers have been prolific but the biggest positive for them in their last game against Scotland was the performance of their middle order. Senior players like Hafeez and Malik have contributed when needed and they have a fearsome finisher in the form of Asif Ali. Their bowling traditionally being their stronger suit has been top-notch as well and we can expect another strong performance by this well-oiled Pakistan unit.Â