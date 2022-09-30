Lahore: Pakistan will look to win the series when they take the field against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the sixth T20I match of the ongoing series. The hosts are ahead by 3-2 and will bank on the stars like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to take them to victory.

On the other hand, England have done well in the series in terms of bouncing back after a crushing defeat. They will hope to do the same in the sixth match of the series.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match in India.

What date will Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match be played?

Pakistan vs England T20I match will take place on September 30, Friday.

Where will Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match be played?

Pakistan vs England T20I match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match begin?

Pakistan vs England T20I match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 7:30 PM local time.

Where will Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match be broadcasted?

Pakistan vs England T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match?

Pakistan vs England T20I match is available to be streamed live SonyLiv app.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal