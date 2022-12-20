Dear Mohammad Rizwan please go back to first-class cricket: Fans slams Rizwan After Another Failure

New Delhi: England in its first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, thrashed the hosts by 8 wickets in the third and final Test of the assignment to seal the series by a margin of 3-0. The Poms won all three games comfortably to hand Pakistan their first ever series whitewash at home in the history. The Babar Azam-led side lost the series opener by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and then fell short by 26 runs in Multan. In the Karachi Test, they were expected to put some fight and redeem pride by saving themselves from the embarrassment of series whitewash at home, but it didn’t happen that way and inside four days, they suffered third straight defeat.

For Pakistan, apart from the injury to key pacers, poor form of star wicketkeeper-batter came as a setback. The right-handed batter who has scored the second most number of runs in T20Is this year, failed to play a single impactful knock in the three matches.

After making 29, 46, 10, 30 and 19 in the previous five innings, he could only manage to post 7 runs in the second innings of third Test.

After his continuous failure in the red-ball assignment, fans and former greats slammed him and asked him to return to domestic cricket. They also demanded the comeback of former skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed in his place.

Some of the fans expressed heir disappointed on social media

Dear Muhanmad Rizwan please go back to firstclass cricket. Play sesson or two there & if you score consistently then you will be picked again but right now you can not represent Pak in 3 formates by only performing in T20 formate. Insaf Pasand bante hain tu ab khud insaaf karein pic.twitter.com/3z9qvwPs2C Shahzaib Ali ?? (@DSBcricket) December 19, 2022

Mujhe England series na khila kr jo rizwan ne century kri h us ki highlight to bhejna ?? PC : NO hate for rizwan but sarfaraz deserve a chance. ? pic.twitter.com/EdPVrtQegn AnWaR_.sHaH (@SYEDANWARSH) December 19, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan has missed a chance of establishing himself in the test cricket courtesy poor streak of runs and has paved a path for Sarfaraz Ahmed to play test cricket for Pakistan once again. #PAKvENG Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 19, 2022

After the conclusion of England Tests, Pakistan will now prepare itself to take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, which starts from December 26. The first Test of red-ball series against the Black Caps will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi and the second will be hosted by Multan Cricket Stadium from January 3.