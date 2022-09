Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: HK All- Out For 38, PAK Win By 155 Runs

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Mohammad Rizwan has reached his half-century and he will now look to play some shots. Hong Kong were taken for plenty in the last 5 overs against India so they need to avoid such things against Pakistan

This is a good start by Hong Kong. They have not allowed both Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan to cut loose. pakistan are going at a run rate of just over 6 so credit o Hong Kong for keeping things tight.

What a start this has been for Hong Kong. The bowlers Haroon Arshad and Ayush Shukla bowled brilliant in their first overs and then Ehsan Khan gave a body blow to Pakistan as he removed Babar Azam. Now the onus of resurrecting Pakistan innings rest on Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan.

It’s going to be Babar Azam vs Babar Hayat as Pakistan take on Hong Kong in a must-win match of the Asia Cup. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan lost to India thus the winner of this match will march into Super 4. For Pakistan, all eyes will be on Babar Azam who failed against India. Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, and Asif Ali will be the other key players.

Hong Kong showed a great fight against India. Their hopes will rest on star batter Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah and skipper Nizakat Khan

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal