Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NED today in Colombo

Pakistan launches its T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands today at SSC Colombo. With a points deficit after forfeiting vs India, every game is crucial.

pak-ned-t20-wc-2026

Pakistan begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 journey on February 7, facing the Netherlands in the tournament opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. Under captain Salman Ali Agha, the Men in Green are determined to make a strong start, especially after opting to forfeit their February 15 clash against India, which leaves them with a points deficit. This makes every remaining match crucial for qualification.

Colombo Weather Forecast for PAK vs NED 1st T20 World Cup match

Weather could play a major role in today’s game. The match begins under relatively clear conditions at 11:00 AM, but forecasts indicate a rising chance of showers as the day progresses. According to various sources like AccuWeather and others, rain probability ranges from 60% around 1:00 PM to 68-83% by mid-afternoon. A shortened match or interruptions could favor the underdog Netherlands, as the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method often complicates chases in rain-affected games. Pakistan will hope for minimal disruption to their campaign.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Pitch Report: How the Sinhalese Sports Club will play

The Sinhalese Sports Club Ground hosts its first T20 International in 16 years, adding an element of unpredictability to the pitch. Historically, the venue offers a fast outfield and a batter-friendly track, especially early on with consistent bounce aiding stroke play in the powerplay. Morning moisture might assist pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi with swing to trouble the Dutch top order. As the match wears on, the surface is expected to slow down, bringing Pakistan’s spinnersâ€”such as Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan-into play. Overall, it’s likely to support a balanced contest, with spinners gaining more influence later.

When and where will the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on February 7, 2026, Saturday. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST.

When will the toss of Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast and live stream in India?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Squads:

TRENDING NOW

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/